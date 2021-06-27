Heat Advisory issued June 27 at 4:20AM MDT until July 2 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT

MDT THURSDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 20 MPH

with gusts up to 30 MPH expected. For the Heat Advisory,

temperatures from the mid 90s to around 100. Overnight lows in

the 60s will be common in many areas. Daily record highs,

monthly records for June, all time record highs, and streaks of

consecutive days at or above 100 may be threatened. The heat

may last through the July 4th weekend.

* WHERE…For the Lake Wind Advisory, American Falls Reservoir.

For the Heat Advisory, the lower Snake Plain including but not

limited to Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, American

Falls, Aberdeen, and Shelley.

* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT

Sunday. For the Heat Advisory, from noon Tuesday to midnight

MDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on American Falls

Reservoir will create hazardous boating conditions. Hot

temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Boaters on American Falls Reservoir should use extra caution

since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on family, neighbors, and friends. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.