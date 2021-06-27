Heat Advisory issued June 27 at 4:20AM MDT until July 2 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Temperatures in valley locations will climb into mid and
upper 90s by Tuesday, with 95 to 103 expected for much of the
rest of the week. Overnight lows in the 60s will be common in
many areas. Daily record highs, monthly records for June, all
time record highs, and streaks of consecutive days at or above
100 may be threatened. The heat may last through the July 4th
weekend.
* WHERE…The Arco Desert, upper Snake Plain, and south central
highlands, including but not limited to Mud Lake, Idaho National
Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St.
Anthony, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad,
Preston, and Thatcher.
* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to midnight MDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on family, neighbors, and friends. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.