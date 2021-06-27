Heat Advisory issued June 27 at 8:56PM MDT until July 2 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Temperatures in valley locations will climb into the
mid 90s Tuesday, with 95 to 105 expected through midweek at
least. Higher elevations will reach the 80s and some 90s
during this period. Overnight lows in the 60s will be common
in many areas. Multiple record highs are possible, as well
potentially seeing streaks for consecutive days at or above 90
or 100 tied or broken. The heat may last through the July 4th
weekend.
* WHERE…The Central Mountains and Wood River Valley, including
but not limited to Howe, Arco, Mackay, Borah Peak, Challis,
Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin,
Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.
* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to midnight MDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.