Heat Advisory issued June 27 at 8:56PM MDT until July 2 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Temperatures in valley locations will climb into the
mid 90s to around 100 through at least midweek. Overnight lows
in the 60s will be common in many areas. Multiple record highs
are possible, as well potentially seeing streaks for
consecutive days at or above 90 or 100 tied or broken. The
heat may last through the July 4th weekend.
* WHERE…The Arco Desert, upper Snake Plain, and south central
highlands, including but not limited to Mud Lake, Idaho
National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot
Springs, Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.
* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to midnight MDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.