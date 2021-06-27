Heat Advisory issued June 27 at 8:56PM MDT until July 2 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Daytime highs will climb into the mid 90s to around 100
through midweek while overnight lows remain in the 60s in many
areas. Multiple record highs are possible, as well as
consecutive days with highs at or above 90. The heat may last
through the July 4th weekend.
* WHERE…the lower Snake Plain including but not limited to
Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Aberdeen, and Shelley.
* WHEN…from noon Tuesday to midnight MDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.