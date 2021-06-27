Lake Wind Advisory issued June 27 at 1:46PM MDT until June 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 20 MPH
with gusts up to 30 MPH expected. For the Heat Advisory,
temperatures reach the mid 90s to around 100 through midweek at
least. Overnight lows in the 60s will be common in many areas.
Multiple record highs are possible, as well potentially seeing
streaks for consecutive days at or above 90 or 100 tied or
broken. The heat may last through the July 4th weekend.
* WHERE…For the Lake Wind Advisory, American Falls Reservoir.
For the Heat Advisory, the lower Snake Plain including but not
limited to Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, American
Falls, Aberdeen, and Shelley.
* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT
Sunday. For the Heat Advisory, from noon Tuesday to midnight
MDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on American Falls
Reservoir will create hazardous boating conditions. Hot
temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Boaters on American Falls Reservoir should use extra caution
since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on family, neighbors, and friends. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.