Heat Advisory issued June 28 at 2:06PM MDT until July 1 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Afternoon temperatures of 93 to 100 in valley locations
each day, with overnight lows only dropping into the 60s for
many locations. Multiple record high temperatures and record
streaks of consecutive days at or above 90 or 95 are possible.
The heat may last through the 4th of July weekend.
* WHERE…The Central Mountains, Wood River Valley, Arco Desert,
Snake Plain, and south central highlands, including but not
limited to Stanley, Sun Valley, Hailey, Challis, Mackay, Arco,
Craters of the Moon, Idaho National Laboratory, Rexburg,
Rigby, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Chubbuck, Pocatello,
American Falls, McCammon, Malad, Preston, and Lava Hot Springs.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday afternoon to 9 PM MDT Thursday
evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures, the long duration nature of the
heat wave, and poor overnight relief may cumulatively increase
heat stress for humans and pets as the week goes on and cause
heat illnesses to occur, particularly among those working or
recreating outdoors, as well as the homeless, elderly,
children, pregnant, and those with health issues.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.