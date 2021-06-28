Heat Advisory issued June 28 at 3:52AM MDT until July 1 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Afternoon temperatures of 93 to 100 in valley locations

each day, with overnight lows only dropping into the 60s for

many locations. Multiple record high temperatures and record

streaks of consecutive days at or above 90 or 95 are possible.

The heat may last through the 4th of July weekend.

* WHERE…The Central Mountains, Wood River Valley, Arco Desert,

Snake Plain, and south central highlands, including but not

limited to Stanley, Sun Valley, Hailey, Challis, Mackay, Arco,

Craters of the Moon, Idaho National Laboratory, Rexburg, Rigby,

Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Chubbuck, Pocatello, American

Falls, McCammon, Malad, Preston, and Lava Hot Springs.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday afternoon to 9 PM MDT Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures, the long duration nature of the heat

wave, and poor overnight relief may cumulatively increase heat

stress for humans and pets as the week goes on and cause heat

illnesses to occur, particularly among those working or

recreating outdoors, as well as the homeless, elderly, children,

pregnant, and those with health issues.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.