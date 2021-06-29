Heat Advisory issued June 29 at 2:44PM MDT until July 1 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Afternoon temperatures of 93 to 100 in valley locations
each day, with overnight lows only dropping into the 60s. The
heat may last through the 4th of July weekend or longer.
* WHERE…The Central Mountains, Wood River Valley, Arco Desert,
Snake Plain, Raft River region, and southern highlands,
including but not limited to Stanley, Sun Valley, Hailey,
Challis, Mackay, Arco, Craters of the Moon, Idaho National
Laboratory, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Fort Hall,
Chubbuck, Pocatello, American Falls, McCammon, Malad, Preston,
Lava Hot Springs, Albion, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures, the long duration nature of the
heat, and poor overnight relief may cumulatively increase heat
stress for humans and pets as the week goes on and cause heat
illnesses to occur, particularly among those working or
recreating outdoors, as well as the homeless, elderly,
children, pregnant, and those with health issues.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.