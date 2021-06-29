Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 29 at 7:43PM MDT until June 29 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…
Northeastern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 830 PM MDT.
* At 742 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest
of Ririe Reservoir, moving west at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Goshen, Ririe Reservoir, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Firth
and Basalt.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Comments