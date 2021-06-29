Special Weather Statement issued June 29 at 10:48PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1044 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from near Mackay to Southeast Inl to near Lewisville,

moving southwest at 25 mph.

Brief moderate rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph

are possible with these storms as they spread southwest through 1145

PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Arco, Mackay, Grouse, Mackay Reservoir,

Lorenzo, Little Wood Reservoir, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Ucon, Menan,

Roberts, Firth, Lewisville, Atomic City, Archer and Rose.