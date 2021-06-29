Special Weather Statement issued June 29 at 6:07PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 602 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms
extending from 7 miles west of Teton Pass to 6 miles northeast of
Alpine to 15 miles north of Henry, moving west-southwest at 25 mph.
Brief moderate rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph
are possible with these storms as they move west through Palisades
Reservoir, Pine Creek Pass and Irwin, and south of Bone through 700
PM MDT this evening.
Locations impacted include…
Swan Valley, Palisades Reservoir, Wayan, Ririe Reservoir, Irwin,
Alpine Campground, Grays Lake and Alpine Airport.
