Special Weather Statement issued June 29 at 6:07PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 602 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from 7 miles west of Teton Pass to 6 miles northeast of

Alpine to 15 miles north of Henry, moving west-southwest at 25 mph.

Brief moderate rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph

are possible with these storms as they move west through Palisades

Reservoir, Pine Creek Pass and Irwin, and south of Bone through 700

PM MDT this evening.

Locations impacted include…

Swan Valley, Palisades Reservoir, Wayan, Ririe Reservoir, Irwin,

Alpine Campground, Grays Lake and Alpine Airport.