Red Flag Warning issued June 30 at 2:12PM MDT until July 1 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 2 PM
to 11 PM MDT Thursday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon
River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and
Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…Both wet and dry thunderstorms are expected with
scattered coverage possible.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
Comments