Heat Advisory issued July 1 at 3:47AM MDT until July 1 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Afternoon temperatures of 90 to 97 in valley locations,
with overnight lows only dropping into the 60s. The heat may
last through the 4th of July weekend or longer.
* WHERE…The Challis and Pahsimeroi Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures, the long duration nature of the
heat, and poor overnight relief may cumulatively increase heat
stress for humans and pets and cause heat illnesses to occur,
particularly among those working or recreating outdoors, as well
as the homeless, elderly, children, pregnant, and those with
health issues.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.