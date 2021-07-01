Red Flag Warning issued July 1 at 1:55PM MDT until July 1 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

Alerts

CCA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR

LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST AND SOUTHERN BOISE

NATIONAL FOREST/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST ALONG WITH THE

EASTERN PAYETTE FOREST…WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 402, 403

AND 421…

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue

into the evening hours. Pockets of wetting rains are probable,

but outside the core very little rain is expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 40 mph are possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.