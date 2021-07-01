Red Flag Warning issued July 1 at 1:55PM MDT until July 1 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID
CCA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST AND SOUTHERN BOISE
NATIONAL FOREST/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST ALONG WITH THE
EASTERN PAYETTE FOREST…WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 402, 403
AND 421…
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue
into the evening hours. Pockets of wetting rains are probable,
but outside the core very little rain is expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 40 mph are possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.