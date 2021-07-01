Red Flag Warning issued July 1 at 2:57AM MDT until July 1 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth

Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon

River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and

Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…Both wet and dry thunderstorms are expected with

scattered coverage possible.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.