Alerts

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MDT

this evening.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms developing by late in

the afternoon.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Up to 40 mph are possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.