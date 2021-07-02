Heat Advisory issued July 2 at 2:29PM MDT until July 2 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM
MDT SUNDAY…
* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory temperatures 92 to 98. For the
Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with
temperatures 96 to 102 in valley locations and overnight lows in
the low to mid 60s.
* WHERE…The eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone Lava Beds,
including but not limited to Shoshone, Richfield, Carey,
Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.
* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the
Excessive Heat Warning, from noon Saturday to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures, the long duration nature of the
heat, and poor overnight relief may cumulatively increase heat
stress for everyone especially for those working or recreating
outdoors. Pay special attention to the homeless, elderly,
children, pregnant, and those with health issues.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.