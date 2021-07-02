Red Flag Warning issued July 2 at 3:14AM MDT until July 2 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 1 PM

this afternoon to 10 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth

Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek

and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM

south of the Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon

River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and

Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…New fire starts from scattered thunderstorms are

possible. Gusty, erratic outflow winds may quickly spread

fires.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts to 45 mph are possible.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.