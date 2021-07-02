Red Flag Warning issued July 2 at 3:14AM MDT until July 2 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 1 PM
this afternoon to 10 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek
and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM
south of the Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon
River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and
Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…New fire starts from scattered thunderstorms are
possible. Gusty, erratic outflow winds may quickly spread
fires.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts to 45 mph are possible.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
Comments