Alerts

At 100 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a couple of moderate

thunderstorms 8 miles southeast of Elba, or 12 miles south of Malta.

These storms are nearly stationary.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Also,

expect small hail as well as moderate to heavy rain.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Almo, Juniper, Sublett Reservoir, City Of Rocks, Sweetzer

Summit and Bridge.