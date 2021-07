Alerts

At 1252 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a moderate to strong

thunderstorm near Ketchum, moving southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

Small hail and wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph was reported by a storm

spotter. Moderate to heavy rain is likely as well as this storm is

moving slowly.

Locations impacted include…

Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley.