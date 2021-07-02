Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 12:58PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1255 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a couple of moderate
thunderstorms near Fort Hall Bannock Peak, or 14 miles southeast of
Neeley, that are nearly stationary.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Small
hail is expected as well. Additionally, as these storms are nearly
stationary, moderate to heavy rain is possible.
Locations impacted include…
Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Arbon, Mink Creek Pass, Pauline and
Roy.
