Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 12:58PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1255 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a couple of moderate

thunderstorms near Fort Hall Bannock Peak, or 14 miles southeast of

Neeley, that are nearly stationary.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Small

hail is expected as well. Additionally, as these storms are nearly

stationary, moderate to heavy rain is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Arbon, Mink Creek Pass, Pauline and

Roy.