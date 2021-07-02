Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 1:41PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 137 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking several moderate to strong

thunderstorms across the Southeast Highlands miles moving east

northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. These

storms will likely produce small hail. Also, look for moderate to

heavy rainfall as storms are moving very slowly.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malta, Chesterfield Reservoir,

Chubbuck, Inkom, Arimo, Rockland, Juniper, Fort Hall Bannock Creek

Lodge, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Portneuf Gap,

Almo, Fort Hall Mount Putnam, Virginia, Chesterfield, Mink Creek Pass

and City Of Rocks.