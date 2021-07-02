Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 1:41PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 137 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking several moderate to strong
thunderstorms across the Southeast Highlands miles moving east
northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. These
storms will likely produce small hail. Also, look for moderate to
heavy rainfall as storms are moving very slowly.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malta, Chesterfield Reservoir,
Chubbuck, Inkom, Arimo, Rockland, Juniper, Fort Hall Bannock Creek
Lodge, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Portneuf Gap,
Almo, Fort Hall Mount Putnam, Virginia, Chesterfield, Mink Creek Pass
and City Of Rocks.
