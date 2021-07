Alerts

At 141 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking several moderate

thunderstorms in the Central mountains.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Also,

look for small hail and moderate to heavy rainfall with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Eastern Sun Valley, Mackay, Grouse, Mackay Reservoir, Garfield Ranger

Station, Copper Basin Airport and Twin Bridges Airport.