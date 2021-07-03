Flash Flood Warning issued July 3 at 4:27PM MDT until July 3 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 427 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have ended over

the Badger Fire Burn Area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Rock Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock,

mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the

Badger Fire Burn Area.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Badger Fire Burn

Area.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Oakley Reservoir and Bostetter Ranger Station.

This includes the following Active Fire Incidents…

First Fork.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Badger Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can also

be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away

in places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.