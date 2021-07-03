Heat Advisory issued July 3 at 1:47PM MDT until July 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…High temperatures of 95 to 99 expected.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain and South Central Highlands
including, but not limited to, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American
Falls, and Preston.
* WHEN…From noon today to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures, the long duration nature of the
heat, and poor overnight relief may cumulatively increase heat
stress for everyone especially for those working or recreating
outdoors. Pay special attention to the homeless, elderly,
children, pregnant, and those with health issues.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.