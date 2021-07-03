Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 342 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northeast of Holbrook Summit, or 15 miles west of Malad, moving

east northeast at 15 to 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Also,

expect small hail and moderate to heavy rainfall. Runoff from this

rainfall is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Malad, Swanlake, Grace, Franklin, Downey, Thatcher, Oneida

Narrows Reservoir, Pleasantview, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Holbrook

Summit, Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Minnetonka Cave, Mapleton,

Mink Creek, Samaria and Riverdale.