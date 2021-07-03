Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 5:21PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 520 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Preston, moving east at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Paris, Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Bloomington, Mink Creek,

Whitney, Minnetonka Cave, Riverdale and Mapleton.

Boaters can expect a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters

which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged

to seek safe harbor if possible.

If on or near Bear Lake, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught

on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.