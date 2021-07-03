Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 6:38PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 634 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

outflow near Aberdeen, or 11 miles northwest of American Falls

Reservoir, moving southeast at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this thunderstorm

outflow.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Fort Hall

Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Pocatello Airport,

Fort Hall Putnam Lodge and Sterling.

Those attending the Fort Hall Treaty Day festivities and Bannock

County Independence Day festivities are in the path of this

thunderstorm outflow and should prepare for a sudden gusty wind

shift to the northwest.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do

not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are

likely.