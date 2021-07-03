Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 6:38PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 634 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
outflow near Aberdeen, or 11 miles northwest of American Falls
Reservoir, moving southeast at 30 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this thunderstorm
outflow.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Fort Hall
Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Pocatello Airport,
Fort Hall Putnam Lodge and Sterling.
Those attending the Fort Hall Treaty Day festivities and Bannock
County Independence Day festivities are in the path of this
thunderstorm outflow and should prepare for a sudden gusty wind
shift to the northwest.
If on or near American Falls Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do
not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are
likely.
