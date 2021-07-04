Red Flag Warning issued July 4 at 10:29PM MDT until July 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial

Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF and Fire Weather

Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms may produce new fire starts.

Gusty and erratic outflow winds may create hazardous fire

weather conditions.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 45 to 50 mph are possible near

stronger storms.

A red flag warning for scattered thunderstorms means that

critical fire weather conditions are expected for Southeastern

Idaho with 25 percent or more coverage of thunderstorms, without

specific rainfall criteria.