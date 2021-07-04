Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
July 5, 2021 5:08 AM
Published 10:29 PM

Red Flag Warning issued July 4 at 10:29PM MDT until July 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF and Fire Weather
Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms may produce new fire starts.
Gusty and erratic outflow winds may create hazardous fire
weather conditions.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 45 to 50 mph are possible near
stronger storms.
A red flag warning for scattered thunderstorms means that
critical fire weather conditions are expected for Southeastern
Idaho with 25 percent or more coverage of thunderstorms, without
specific rainfall criteria.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content