today at 9:40 PM
Published 2:29 PM

Red Flag Warning issued July 4 at 2:29PM MDT until July 4 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire Weather
Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth
NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River and Fire Weather
Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms may produce new fire starts.
Gusty and erratic outflow winds may create hazardous fire
weather conditions.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 45 to 50 mph are possible near
stronger storms.
A red flag warning for scattered thunderstorms means that
critical fire weather conditions are expected for Southeastern
Idaho with 25 percent or more coverage of thunderstorms, without
specific rainfall criteria.

National Weather Service

