Red Flag Warning issued July 4 at 2:29PM MDT until July 4 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern

Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire Weather

Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth

NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River and Fire Weather

Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms may produce new fire starts.

Gusty and erratic outflow winds may create hazardous fire

weather conditions.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 45 to 50 mph are possible near

stronger storms.

A red flag warning for scattered thunderstorms means that

critical fire weather conditions are expected for Southeastern

Idaho with 25 percent or more coverage of thunderstorms, without

specific rainfall criteria.