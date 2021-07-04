Red Flag Warning issued July 4 at 2:29PM MDT until July 4 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF and Fire Weather
Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.
* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms may produce new fire starts.
Gusty and erratic outflow winds may create hazardous fire
weather conditions.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 45 to 50 mph are possible near
stronger storms.
A red flag warning for scattered thunderstorms means that
critical fire weather conditions are expected for Southeastern
Idaho with 25 percent or more coverage of thunderstorms, without
specific rainfall criteria.