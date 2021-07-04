Red Flag Warning issued July 4 at 2:56AM MDT until July 4 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
today to 11 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire Weather
Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth
NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River and Fire Weather
Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms may produce new fire starts.
Gusty and erratic outflow winds may create hazardous fire
weather conditions.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 45 to 50 mph are possible near stronger
storms.
A red flag warning for scattered thunderstorms means that
critical fire weather conditions are expected for Southeastern
Idaho with 25 percent or more coverage of thunderstorms, without
specific rainfall criteria.
Comments