Red Flag Warning issued July 4 at 8:10AM MDT until July 4 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ today to
11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ this evening.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop early this
afternoon in southern areas, spreading north late this afternoon
and this evening.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts to 50 mph are possible with the stronger
storms, while gusts to 35 mph will be common.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.
