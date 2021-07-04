Red Flag Warning issued July 4 at 8:10AM MDT until July 4 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ today to

11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ this evening.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms will develop early this

afternoon in southern areas, spreading north late this afternoon

and this evening.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts to 50 mph are possible with the stronger

storms, while gusts to 35 mph will be common.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.