At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms 10 miles south of Terreton, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Rigby, Lorenzo, Menan, Roberts, Lewisville, Hamer and Sage Junction.