Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 4:22PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 420 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms 7 miles west of Plano, or 10 miles northwest of
Lorenzo, moving northeast at 15 mph.
Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Rexburg, Lorenzo, Sugar City, Menan, Teton, Lewisville, Parker,
Hamer, Archer, Egin, St Anthony, Plano, Sage Junction, Newdale,
Thornton and Saint Anthony Sand Dunes.
Comments