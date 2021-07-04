Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 6:06PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 606 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Lake, moving northeast at 25 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Park
and north central Teton Counties, including the following
locations… Lake Yellowstone Lodge.
Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm.
If on or near Lake Yellowstone, get out of the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to
10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.
Comments