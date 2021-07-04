Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 6:06PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 606 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lake, moving northeast at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Park

and north central Teton Counties, including the following

locations… Lake Yellowstone Lodge.

Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm.

If on or near Lake Yellowstone, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.