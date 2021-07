Alerts

At 746 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow from strong

thunderstorms west and south of Twin Falls. Movement was northeast

at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Rupert, Shoshone, Carey, Picabo, Paul, Richfield, Minidoka, Gannett,

Dietrich, Acequia, Shoshone Ice Caves, Kimama, Laidlaw Corrals

Airport and Milner Dam.