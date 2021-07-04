Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 8:38PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 836 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

outflow boundary along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of

Minidoka to near Lake Walcott to 7 miles northeast of Albion.

Movement was east at 50 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this outflow

boundary. Blowing dust may reduce visibility along Interstate 86.

Very little rain will be associated with this boundary, and thunder

may not be heard.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Neeley, Lake Walcott, American Falls Reservoir,

Aberdeen, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall

Bannock Peak, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Yale Rest Area, Pauline,

Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Pilar Butte, Idahome and

Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.