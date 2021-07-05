Red Flag Warning issued July 5 at 2:02AM MDT until July 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

today to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms may produce new fire starts.

Gusty and erratic outflow winds may create hazardous fire

weather conditions.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 45 to 50 mph are possible near

stronger storms.

* THUNDERSTORMS…

A red flag warning for thunderstorms means that coverage of 25

percent or more is expected without specific rainfall criteria.