Red Flag Warning issued July 5 at 2:05PM MDT until July 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms may produce new fire starts.

Gusty and erratic outflow winds may create hazardous fire

weather conditions.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts over 35 mph are possible near stronger

storms.

A red flag warning for thunderstorms means that coverage of

25 percent or more is expected without specific rainfall

criteria.