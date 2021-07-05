Red Flag Warning issued July 5 at 2:05PM MDT until July 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms may produce new fire starts.
Gusty and erratic outflow winds may create hazardous fire
weather conditions.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts over 35 mph are possible near stronger
storms.
A red flag warning for thunderstorms means that coverage of
25 percent or more is expected without specific rainfall
criteria.