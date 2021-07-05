Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 5 at 5:40PM MDT until July 5 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 539 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockford, or

12 miles west of Blackfoot, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar and weather station indicated. A wind gust to 60

MPH was measured in Taber.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Blackfoot, Rockford, Moreland, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge,

Pingree, Taber and Groveland.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.