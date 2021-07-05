Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 5 at 5:57PM MDT until July 5 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 557 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Moreland, or

near Blackfoot, moving east at 25 MPH.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Blackfoot, Rockford, Moreland, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Pingree

and Groveland.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.