Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 2:04PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 203 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Hoback, or 13 miles northeast of Alpine, moving east at 20 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Hoback around 220 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by this storm include Hoback Campground.
Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.
