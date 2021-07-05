Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 2:15PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 215 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Moran Junction, moving east at 25 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Buffalo Valley Ranch around 225 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Hatchet Campground,

Togwotee Mountain Lodge and Buffalo Ranger Station.

Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.