Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 3:03PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 303 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Montpelier to near Franklin. Movement was
southeast at 20 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Franklin, Saint Charles, Dingle,
Paris, Bloomington, Bern, Minnetonka Cave, Ovid, Border Summit,
Mapleton, Fish Haven, Liberty, Pegram, Whitney, Geneva Summit and
Bennington.
If on or near Bear Lake, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught
on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.
Comments