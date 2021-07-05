Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 3:03PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 303 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Montpelier to near Franklin. Movement was

southeast at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Franklin, Saint Charles, Dingle,

Paris, Bloomington, Bern, Minnetonka Cave, Ovid, Border Summit,

Mapleton, Fish Haven, Liberty, Pegram, Whitney, Geneva Summit and

Bennington.

If on or near Bear Lake, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught

on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.