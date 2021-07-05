Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 3:26PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 326 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Afton, moving east at 25 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Corral Creek Guard Station around 345 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Fairview, Afton

Municipal Airport and Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.