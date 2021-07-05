Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 5:03PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 502 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking a
strong thunderstorm 14 miles northwest of Springfield, or 19 miles
northwest of American Falls Reservoir, moving southeast at 15 MPH.
Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Springfield.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
