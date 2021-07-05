Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 5:33PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 532 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking

strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Taber to 8

miles west of Aberdeen.

Movement was east at 25 mph.

Dime size hail and wind gusts of 45 to 55 MPH will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Blackfoot, American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir,

Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge,

Taber, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Pingree, Pocatello Airport,

Groveland, Sterling and Wapello.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.