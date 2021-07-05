Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 7:44PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 742 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking a

strong thunderstorm just south of Spencer, or 7 miles north of

Dubois, moving southeast at 20 MPH.

Dime size hail and winds in excess of 45 MPH will be possible with

this storm as it crosses Interstate 15.

Locations impacted include…

Dubois and Spencer.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.